BILLINGS - This Saturday, Billings West will welcome Great Falls CMR to the Golden Dome in their final Eastern AA home game of the season.

The Rustlers are unbeaten this season and sit atop the State AA standings with Billings West behind them with just one loss on the year, which came against CMR in four sets. That match came after West beat rival Billings Senior in four sets, but not without losing a key player in the process. Kourtney Grossman reaggraveted a torn ACL and the team had to make a quick adjustment ahead of their first matchup with the Rustlers.

"From the CMR game it was our first game without Kourtney Grossman she's a big part of our team that was hard to transition into a new rotation and play our biggest rival right after that,"said senior libero Kate Nienaber. "I think she brings a lot of energy to the floor she is spunky and fun to be around," adds Kaitlin Grossman. "So our first few games not having her was an adjustment to fill that gap and bring the energy she brought."

West has not lost since and are beginning to come into their own learning new positions and seeing players emerge like senior Madi Ramsey who is filling the role of the injured Grossman. The penultimate game of the regular season gives West a chance to even the series against CMR while also seeing where they are as a team before the post season.

"It just kind of means going out, doing my best doing at everything I can because that's what's important especially on senior night," says Nienber. "That's a good game and last game in the golden dome just going and doing my best is what counts."

CMR and West will square off at 2 p.m. in the Golden Dome.