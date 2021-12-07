Billings West quarterback Isaiah Claunch announced his decision to play football at Carroll College on Tuesday night.

In his two seasons as the starter for the Golden Bears, Claunch threw 54 touchdowns and 16 interceptions and 4,664 yards.

In 2021, Claunch completed 65% of his passes for 2,505 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was named first team all-state at quarterback in Class AA.

Billings West finished as the AA state runner-ups in both seasons with Claunch under center. West Kicker Spencer Berger is also committed to play football under Coach Troy Purcell in Helena.

Claunch joins a young quarterback group featuring Marcus Whitman and Jack Prka at Carroll.