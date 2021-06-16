Billings West Senior Safety Riley Bergeson has committed to play football for the United States Naval Academy.

The Golden Bear announced the decision on his twitter account on Tuesday.

The senior safety told SWX he always loved watching the Army-Navy game each year growing up and when he recently visited Navy's campus and received an offer, he was left in awe.

"I took my visit the first week of summer and I loved it there I remember coming home first day and coming back in the hotel and saying 'this is where I want to be I can't imagine playing college football anywhere else' so yeah cancelled a couple other college recruiting trips and committed to Navy," Bergeson said.

Bergeson was a first team all-state selection at safety during his junior season at Billings West. He recorded 55 tackles, with six of those coming for a loss. Bergeson also recorded one interception.

Bergson said other schools in the mix included Montana, Montana State, North Dakota State, Princeton, Harvard, Air Force, Boise State, and North Dakota State.

He said in Annapolis the combination of tradition and love of football stood out from those other schools.

"I felt like I could still get an Ivy League education at the Naval Academy but you go there no cost... and I felt like what's special about Navy is it's still a football school. Not only is there service, tradition, academics, but it's also a big football school," Bergeson explained.