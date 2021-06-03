You can't have summer without a good summer camp. One Billings West football standout has been working hard to host his own camp later this month.

Golden Bear Riley Bergeson is entering his senior season on the field and in the classroom. As for the school part, Bergeson needed to find something to do for his senior project.

Riley decided to incorporate his love of football for the platinum project, and host a summer camp for young players in the area.

Thus, the Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp was born. The camp will be coached by current and former West High football players along with other local standouts in town.

The camp will cost $25, with all the proceeds going to Yellowstone Youth Football to give back to the game Riley loves.

"This sport has given me so many opportunities in life. I don't think anyone shouldn't be able to get those same opportunities because of money issues," Bergeson said.

The camp also honors Riley's grandfather, Pat Dolan. Dolan played football at the University of Montana, coached in Glasgow and at Billings Senior, where Dolan spent 12 seasons with the Broncs before resigning in 1997. Dolan passed away in 2018.

Riley said it was his grandfather who introduced him to his love for football while playing in middle school.

He recalled, "When I was in seventh grade he said 'you got potential let's throw the football around try things out.' He coached my eighth grade year at Ben Steele and put me at safety and that's where I stayed the rest of my high school career. Him just being there, being able to coach me, all that is when I really started my love for football."

The Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp will take place at Billings West on June 16th. It is open to athletes between Grades 3-8. More information can be found on the Pat Dolan Memorial Football Camp Facebook page which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/Pat-Dolan-Memorial-Football-Camp-100539798929288/.