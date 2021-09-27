The Billings West girls golf team continued their dominance over Class AA golf by taking first at the Eastern AA Divisional Tournament last week in Great Falls.

The Lady Bears have won all seven golf invitationals they've played in this season.

Bella Johnson won the individual crown, finishing with a total score of 159. That was one stroke better than Billings Senior's Lauren Mayala.

As a team, Billings West shot a 675 as the four best Golden Bear golfers finished with a total of 176 or better.

Now with state looming this Thursday in Bozeman, the team enters confident, but knows there is still work to do.

"We're motivated, we're a little confident but that doesn't change the fact anybody can take the state title home so we have to play as hard as we can. Individually I have some work to do but everybody says that. Personally, I think we have to work super hard and know we have a really good chance of coming home with a state title," said West golfer Bella Johnson.