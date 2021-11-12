Billings West handled Helena 34-14 on Friday night to solidify their spot in the Class AA state championship.

It's the third trip in four seasons to the title game for Billings West. They will meet Missoula Sentinel for the second straight season after the Spartans defeated Kalispell Glacier.

In 2020, Sentinel won their first football state title since 1972 when they defeated West 24-15 at Daylis Stadium. Sentinel also beat West in week one of the 2021 season in Missoula, 22-19.

The state championship will be in Missoula next Friday, November 19.