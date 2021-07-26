It doesn't happen often, but Big Sky coaches and media are all in agreement in their belief that Weber State will finish at the top of the standings when football finally returns this fall.

The Wildcats won their eighth league title this past season, after Weber State earned a perfect 5-0 spring mark. The Wildcats have earned at least a share of the conference crown in the past four seasons, with 2021 being their first outright title.

Weber State racked up 14 first-place votes from the media, while seven coaches picked the Wildcats to finish at the top of the league.

Montana collected the next highest total of first-place votes, with four from the media and two from the coaches.

You can view the complete results of the poll below:

COACHES POLL

Weber State (7) Montana (2) Eastern Washington (2) Montana State (1) Sacramento State (1) UC Davis Northern Arizona Idaho Idaho State Portland State Southern Utah Cal Poly­ Northern Colorado

MEDIA POLL

Weber State (14) Montana (4) Eastern Washington (3) Montana State (3) Sacramento State UC Davis Northern Arizona Idaho Idaho State Portland State Southern Utah Northern Colorado Cal Poly

