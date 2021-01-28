  • Spencer Martin

Bridger has jumped out to an 8-0 start, and they're beating their opponents by an average of 31 points per game. 

The Bridger Scouts are making some noise in Class C. 
 
It's been almost 40 years since Bridger won its last and only basketball state championship in 1982. They're electrifying start this season has the community talking once again. 
 
"Anytime you haven't won in a long time you want that team to do it, that team to give everything to the town and give back to what they've been giving to us," said Junior Forward Chance Goltz. 
 
The Scouts fell in the divisional tournament to Melstone a year ago. Now, after smelling some success during the football season, the boys turned their focus to the gym. 
 
"Losing out in football it stung, it motivated me to keep work and push these guys as well," said Goltz. 
 
Senior Guard Brandon Klaassen added, "Boys did well in football it carried on in basketball last year and we were so excited for the season to start, and we just wanted to put more numbers up on the board."
 
Bridger has done that so far, averaging 66 points per contest. 
 
Klaassen is the lone senior on the team, and he's one of just four boys in his entire graduating class. 
 
"I'm the only one who ever really played basketball. We got a bunch of younger guys that got my back so it works well," he said. 
 
At the forefront of the junior class are three bigs. Chance Goltz, Jace Weimer, and Baylor Pospisil. All are listed at 6'4 or taller, and are averaging double figures for the Scouts. 
 
"We always compete in practice it's so nice. Not a lot of teams in Class C have guys that compete with each other, push each other every day that really shows for us in practice," said Goltz. 
 
Around that trio is a group of talented guards, giving other teams in Class C plenty to handle. 
 
"Everyone can shoot we don't have a weak link. Inside or outside everyone can shoot. It's nice to have everybody that can do a bit of everything," Goltz said. 
 
Bridger's coaches said the team is just scratching the surface of their potential. We'll see how far the high-flying Scouts can jump this postseason. 
 
 
 

