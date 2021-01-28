The Bridger Scouts are making some noise in Class C.

Bridger has jumped out to an 8-0 start, and they're beating their opponents by an average of 31 points per game.

It's been almost 40 years since Bridger won its last and only basketball state championship in 1982. They're electrifying start this season has the community talking once again.

"Anytime you haven't won in a long time you want that team to do it, that team to give everything to the town and give back to what they've been giving to us," said Junior Forward Chance Goltz.

The Scouts fell in the divisional tournament to Melstone a year ago. Now, after smelling some success during the football season, the boys turned their focus to the gym.

"Losing out in football it stung, it motivated me to keep work and push these guys as well," said Goltz.

Senior Guard Brandon Klaassen added, "Boys did well in football it carried on in basketball last year and we were so excited for the season to start, and we just wanted to put more numbers up on the board."

Bridger has done that so far, averaging 66 points per contest.

Klaassen is the lone senior on the team, and he's one of just four boys in his entire graduating class.