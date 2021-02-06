Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Periods snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South Central and Southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult with slick and snow covered roads, localized blowing snow, and areas of poor visibility. This includes travel on I-90 and I-94. Drifting of snow likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be well below zero this weekend, which could cause frostbite. Periods of lighter snow may linger through Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings &&