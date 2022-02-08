BILLINGS- Normally the Super Bowl marks the end of the football season. That's not the case this year.

In April, the USFL launches a new professional football league, and it will feature a connection to the Magic City.

Former Rocky Mountain College head football coach, Bart Andrus, has landed in Philadelphia as the head coach and GM of the Philadelphia Stars, one of eight teams in the USFL.

SWX's Chris Byers caught up with Andrus about his time in Montana, his longtime career in football, and this next step in a new league.