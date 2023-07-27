BILLINGS- Last year, the Atlanta Falcons launched the first season of a girls' flag football pilot program in Montana. Butte, Kalispell Flathead and Kalispell Glacier were the first three schools to compete.

"We were able to grow girls flag football in Georgia, Alabama and help it grow nationwide and said why not bring it to Montana?" said Amanda Dinkel, Director of Community Relations, for the Atlanta Falcons.

This season, two more have joined the fold, St. Ignatius and Lockwood. Lockwood will be coached by Beau Malia, who is also the head wrestling coach for the Lions.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons were in Lockwood to put on a free flag football clinic for middle school and high school girls, as the Lions prepare for their inaugural season.