USA Hockey, Whitefish's Jake Sanderson upset by Slovakia in quarterfinals

BEIJING – Slovakia defeated Team USA with the lone goal in a shootout to claim a 3-2 upset victory over the United States in Wednesday's quarterfinals of the Olympics.
The U.S. finished 3-0-1-0 in the Olympic Tournament and fifth overall.
“I could not be prouder of this group and the way they came together and represented our country,” said David Quinn, head coach of the U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.
Whitefish native and North Dakota hockey player Jake Sanderson competed for the United States in his first Olympics. This was the youngest team competing for USA Hockey in over three decades.