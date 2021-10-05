  • Spencer Martin

Joliet and Park City face off on Friday in an important game in the 8-man South.

There's a big game on Friday in 8-man football, as Park City and Joliet square off in what may be the deciding game in 8-man South at the end of the regular season. 
 
Joliet and Park City are both 3-0 in conference play and sit behind 5-0 Sheridan. The Panthers are coming off a 54-0 win over Twin Bridges. Joliet had a bye after also beating the Falcons. 
 
This matchup was key last season as well and it was a great game. One that saw Park City coming out on top 46-42, and the Panthers eventually won the conference. 
 
In four games played, Joliet has beaten their opponents by an average of 29 points. 
 
"It's kind of all been the same, do your job, stay humble don't overlook teams and just do your job," said senior running back Rye Brastrup. 
 
After losing the matchup last season, Joliet is focused on taking advantage of a big opportunity on Friday in Park City. 
 
"We just have a bunch of hard-working kids on our team.  Our defense has really stepped up this year.  We've dealt with some injuries early, but I think we're pretty deep this year," said Joliet senior wide receiver Paxton McQuillan. 

