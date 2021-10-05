There's a big game on Friday in 8-man football, as Park City and Joliet square off in what may be the deciding game in 8-man South at the end of the regular season.

Joliet and Park City are both 3-0 in conference play and sit behind 5-0 Sheridan. The Panthers are coming off a 54-0 win over Twin Bridges. Joliet had a bye after also beating the Falcons.

This matchup was key last season as well and it was a great game. One that saw Park City coming out on top 46-42, and the Panthers eventually won the conference.