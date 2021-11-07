Two Yellowjackets named to the D2CCA Tip Off Classic all-tournament team

Editors note: MSUB Athletics

BILLINGS, Mont. – Headlining the D2CCA Tip Off Classic at the Trailhead all-tournament team announced Sunday night upon the conclusion of the three-day event, Lubbock Christian University senior Allie Schulte was named the tournament Most Valuable Player in the ceremony on the court at Alterowitz Gym.

Schulte paced the two-time reigning national champions to a 3-0 weekend at the event, as the top-ranked Chaparrals extended their winning streak to 38 games dating back to the spring of 2020.

Schulte averaged 15.0 points throughout the tournament, while totaling a dozen assists and shooting 57.6 percent overall from the floor. She was picked as the Player of the Game in the tournament opener, with a 19-point contribution on 8 of 11 shooting in LCU's 69-55 win over Montevallo. Schulte's teammate Laynee Burr was LCU's other all-tournament selection, after turning in her best performance in the finale win over No. 11 Tampa. Burr led the team with 18 points in the 56-44 triumph over the ranked opponent on Sunday evening.

The host Yellowjackets had a pair of selections on the all-tournament team, after starting their season with a 2-1 record. Taryn Shelley had the highest individual point total of the tournament in the opening game with 25 points, before notching a double-double against No. 1 Lubbock Christian and finishing with a team-high 17 points in MSUB's 66-55 win over Kutztown on Sunday. MSUB's Cariann Kunkel took home all-tournament honors, after scoring 15 points in the victory over Kutztown and averaging 12.0 points over the weekend.

Montevallo, which upset No. 11 Tampa and won two games at the tournament, had two selections in Kiya Sain and Shyan Flack. Sain was the cog in the 81-67 win over Tampa, scoring 23 points while adding four assists and four rebounds. Flack meanwhile was the lone player in the tournament with multiple double-doubles, with 14 points and 11 boards in a 79-72 win over Simon Fraser and 10 points and 13 boards in the 69-55 loss to No. 1 Lubbock Christian.

Casey Remolde put together three solid games for Kutztown University to represent the Golden Bears on the all-tournament team. The junior guard had a dozen points and eight rebounds in the team's 65-59 win over Mary on Friday, before scoring 24 on 9 of 14 shooting in a tight 72-67 loss against Minot State on Saturday.

The University of Mary's Megan Zander saved her best performance for last, making 7 of 12 shots including 4 of 5 from 3-point range for a team-high 18 points in Sunday's 74-59 setback against Seton Hill. Overall on the weekend Zander averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds to land on the all-tournament squad.

Minot State University rode a 25-point effort from Amber Stevahn to its lone win on the weekend, with a 72-67 victory over Kutztown on Saturday. Stevahn scored 53 total points in the tournament for an average of 17.7 per game and was an all-tournament pick.

Hailey Conley helped Nova Southeastern go 2-1 on its opening weekend of the season, and was named the Player of the Game in Sunday's 74-69 win over Minot State with a game-high 20 points. Overall Conley shot 46.3 percent from the field and averaged 17 points to earn all-tournament honors.

Another top scorer from the tournament was Katie Nolan of Seton Hill University, with her biggest performance being an 18-point, seven-rebound contribution to help the team salvage a 74-59 win over Mary on Sunday. Nolan also had a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double in a tight 71-67 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday, and overall she averaged 18 points to earn all-tournament recognition.

Sophia Wisotzki of Simon Fraser University got her collegiate career off to a strong start and was the only underclassman picked to the all-tournament team. Wisotzki's Player of the Game performance was a 14-point, five-rebound, six-assist effort in the win over Seton Hill, and overall she averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

University of Tampa senior Melijah Sullivan scored 18 points in the team's 75-48 victory over Seton Hill on Friday, and never looked back on her way to the all-tournament team. Sullivan averaged 16.7 points per game while hauling in 13 rebounds in the productive opening weekend.