BILLINGS- On Saturday, the Montana Football Hall of Fame will host their first 'Speak Up Symposium' to draw attention to mental illness with a focus on high school student athletes.

2016 Hall of Fame inductee Tuff Harris is a keynote speaker for the event at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center at 10 AM.

Also speaking will be fellow Montana Hall of Fame inductees Robert Doore and Dane Fletcher.

