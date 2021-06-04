Editor's note: Montana State Release.

BOZEMAN, Mont. – A trio of Montana State men's basketball incoming freshmen in Alex Germer (Missoula, Mont.), Sam Lecholat (Sheridan, Wyo.) and Patrick McMahon (Palmer, Alaska) have earned their respective state player of the year honors following their senior high school seasons. All three were named their home state's MaxPreps Player of the Year selections this March, while Lecholat and McMahon were honored with the Gatorade State Player of the Year award announced today.

Germer was named the 2020-21 MaxPreps Montana High School Basketball Player of the Year as he averaged 24.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest as a senior for Sentinel high school. Germer served as a starter his final three seasons for the Spartans averaging double figures scoring during that span. A two-year Class AA All-State First Team selection, he helped Sentinel go 17-3 en route to the Class AA semifinals this year. He led Class AA in scoring by shooting over 50% from the field and 44% from 3-point range. He eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for his career in 2021 in a game where he broke the Class AA single-game 3-point record with 13 3-pointers en route to 51 points. Germer was recently chosen for the Montana boys' roster in the upcoming Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.

Lecholat claimed consecutive Gatorade Wyoming State Player of the Year honors as a senior while adding the MaxPreps accolades to his resume. A three-time First Team All-State selection, Lecholat helped lead Sheridan high school to the Class 4A state semifinals as a senior. He averaged 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game in 2020-21. He surpassed the 1,000-point career scoring mark in January and finished his senior season by shooting 52% from the field. He averaged a double-double over the course of his final three prep seasons. He was the state's top rebounder as both a junior and senior and was Class 4A's top scorer during that span. Lecholat was a four-year contributor for the Broncs and three-year starter who was chosen for the Wyoming boys' roster in the upcoming Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series.

McMahon earned MaxPreps Alaska High School Basketball Player of the Year and Gatorade Alaska State Player of the Year awards for the first time as a senior. McMahon was a three-year starter and four-year contributor for Colony high school, which included leading the Knights to back-to-back conference championships. As a senior, McMahon averaged 27.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game. He shot 57% from the field and 39% from long range as he garnered Class 4A Player of the Year honors in Alaska for the second consecutive season. McMahon finished his career at Colony by scoring over 1,700 points while leading the school to two state semifinal appearances.