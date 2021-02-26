The Trainmen have punched their ticket to the Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Laurel held off Dawson County, 52-37, on Friday to advance to the Eastern A Divisional Championship game.

Colter Bales and Konnor Gregerson each had 11 points to lead the Locomotives.

The Locomotives got out to a good start and led the Red Devils 18 to 9 at the end of the first quarter.

Dawson's Riley Basta kept Dawson close with 7 points in the first half on 3/6 shooting.

Basta led all scorers with 13 points.

For the Locomotives it was the combination of Colter Bales and Dalton Boehler scoring in the paint that gave them a 29-17 lead at halftime.

Bales and Boehler combined for 16 of those 29 points.

Game slowed down in the 3rd quarter with both teams struggling to score in the early portion of the period.

Locos had to work hard to break the Red Devils zone in the half-court. Some nice shooting from Dawson's Riley Basta allowed Dawson to win the third, and they cut the Laurel lead to ten entering the final quarter.

The closest the Red Devils would get from there was 8. Timely baskets from the Locomotives would be enough for Laurel to extend their lead en-route to a 52-37 win.

Laurel plays the winner of the Havre/Billings Central matchup at 6:30 PM in the Eastern A Divisional Championship.