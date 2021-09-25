BILLINGS - Two of the state's best met in Laurel Saturday afternoon to determine who will remain undefeated on the season.

Billings Central would strike first thanks to a Ava Yates goal in the 4th minute. A Laurel foul inside the box sent Abby Derbyshire to the spot who would convert to give the Rams a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute. After a goal scoring opportunity for Laurel in stoppage time, the Rams initiated a quick counter that resulted in Derbyshire's second goal. Central took a 3-0 lead into the half.

Mya Maack would score twice in the second half giving her 30 total goals on the season but Central would hang on for the 3-2 win.

Central moves to 8-0-0 while Laurel falls to 7-0-1.