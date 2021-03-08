Editor's note: Big Sky Release.

BOISE, Idaho – The Big Sky Conference announced its 2020-21 Big Sky Men's Basketball All-Conference team on Monday, March 8, as voted on by the league's head coaches.

Montana State's Xavier Bishop , Amin Adamu and Jubrile Belo . Bishop and Adamu both earned their first all-league honors of their college careers. Belo was a repeat selection to the All-Big Sky Third Team.

The trio of Bobcats to be selected to All-Big Sky teams are the most for the men's program since 2006.

Bishop was picked to the All-Big Sky Second Team in his first season as a Bobcat. Bishop, who crossed over 1,300 points in his career this season after previously playing three years at UMKC, was MSU's second leading scorer after averaging 14.4 points per game. He finished the season among the top three in the league in assist/turnover ratio (1.75) and assists per game (4.1). He also ended the year seventh among Big Sky players in scoring, free throws made (68) and minutes per game (32:52).

The Springfield, Ill., native had four 20-plus point games over the course of 19 games played. Bishop scored in double digits in all but three contests. He earned Big Sky Player of the Week accolades twice during the season. Bishop also had five games in which he dished out seven or more assists, including the season finale on March 6 when he recorded a career high of eight.

Adamu and Belo were selected to the All-Big Sky Third Team.

Belo earned back-to-back Third Team honors after averaging 13.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. He finished the season with a 61.8 field goal percentage and was among the top five in the Big Sky in blocked shots per game (1.05), double-doubles (3), free throws made (90) and attempted (120).

The London native claimed Big Sky Player of the Week following a series sweep over Portland State this season. He ended the scheduled by tying a program record going 13 of 13 from the field and set a new career high of 32 points in MSU's season finale versus Sacramento State.

Adamu earned his first all-league honors as he led MSU in scoring (14.7 PPG). He finished atop the Big Sky in steals per game (1.63), finished fifth in qualifying field goal percentage (49.1%) and seventh in free throw percentage (80.6%).

The native of London, England, scored in double digits in 15 of 19 games played. His breakout performance came on Jan. 9 when he recorded a career-high 36 points on 13 of 23 shooting to pace MSU in a win at Northern Colorado. That scoring effort is among the top 20 single-game outputs in program history.

Montana State is scheduled to next take on Idaho State in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals. The Bobcats and Bengals will tipoff at Idaho Central Arena at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday.