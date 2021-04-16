23-1. That’s the record for the Miles Community College women this season. Just one blemish on their record, a loss to Williston State in their final game of the regular season. With a loss, comes a lesson learned and maybe, some weight lifted off the shoulders of the Lady Pioneers.

"I think that really helped us get motivated for the finals and I think it helped us to lose in the regular season instead of finals and nationals it got it out of the way so we're ready," said MCC Point Guard Rebekah Dallinger. MCC has steamrolled the competition this season by an average of 18 points on their way to a conference and Region XIII Championship. Those regular season accomplishments earned them the 18 seed in the NJCAA national tournament.

"I'm super excited. I've never been before and to share it with this group is special. I know it'll be a great trip and I can't wait to go, should be good," said MCC Forward Lili Long. Head Coach Taylor Harris added, "This is a once in a lifetime experience, something that some of us may never experience again. This team will never be together again. It's the unique part of college basketball. People move on, new players come, we have to take advantage of this once in a lifetime experience to be together."

"It hasn't really sunk in yet, I don't get nervous I'm really excited to get down to Texas and play again so I just want to play with the girls again," said Dallinger. The Pioneers bring to Texas a system built around trust in its players. Harris structures a style of play that lets them make decisions on the fly together. A system dependent on MCC's strong team chemistry.

"The biggest thing with our team is we play together and for each other. This started a year ago with relationships off the court and we've seen that translation on the court," said Harris. Coach said COVID-19 forced a large team from different backgrounds to come together, well before they ever saw the court.

"They did Zoom, Snapchat meetings to get to know each other. That can be hard to do but instead of saying 'I'll see you in September,' let's get to know each other now. So, when they got to school it was like seeing a long lost friend," explained Harris. "We are group that loves each other loves being around each other and that's translated to our wins."

Long added, "Just how we are off the court, correlates to how we are on the court. We are so close as a team and we hang out a lot together it shows on the court how much we work together for those extra passes and that's led to success."

That close bond can be difficult to find within the high turnover world of junior college hoops. The intangible strength of the Pioneers has built a confidence within the group as they prepare the face Gulf Coast State in the first round, the team who won it all in 2019.