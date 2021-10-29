After starting the season 3-2, Huntley Project finished the regular season as Eastern B champs. They're on a four game winning streak and outscoring their opponents 160-21 over that span.

"We changed up our offense after our second loss. Our last four games were all conference games and we knew we needed to execute because we wanted to be conference champs," said Wylee Lindeen.

Luke Donally added, "I think we're more physical, our defensive coach, Coach Wandell talks about how the best man wins. Whoever is the best man will win."

The Red Devils enter the postseason with a 7-2 record and the #1 seed in the east, and they have a chance to snap a postseason losing streak dating back 2018 in front of their home fans this Saturday

"It's going to be fun, I'm excited. Hopefully we pack it up and play strong against big timber. It'll be fun, we're excited as a team. We're ready," said David Wohlfeil.

Red Devils hope to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first cine time in three seasons when they host Big Timber on Saturday.