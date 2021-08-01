Sure-handed Senators knock off Billings Royals 7-5 to win AA State Championship

The Helena Senators did not record a single error on Sunday and that proved to be the difference, defeating the Billings Royals 7-5 to win the AA Legion Baseball State Championship in Great Falls.

It's Helena's first AA state title since 2003.

The Royals opened up the scoring in the second inning off a fielder's choice hit from Michael Ohlin. Helena answered in the top of the third. An RBI double by Ethan Heintz put the Senators out in front 2-1.

After trailing by a pair, the Royals tied up the ballgame in the bottom of the fourth at four a piece. In the fifth, Helena took the lead and never looked back.

An error scored one run for Helena, then a single by Judson Seliskar tacked on another score for the Senators. A fielder's choice made it a 3-run inning for Helena on their way to the 7-5 win.

The Royals out-hit Helena on the day with 11 hits to Helena's seven. Tyler Tenney led the Senators with two hits in his four at-bats. He also made eight plays in the field . Tenney was named the overall tournament MVP.

Billings came into the state tournament with a 23-1 conference record and were riding a 22-game winning streak before losing to Kalispell on Saturday and then Helena in the title game on Sunday.

This year, Montana will send two teams to the northwest regional tournament so the season continues for both the Royals and the Senators.