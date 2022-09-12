Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is in Effect... The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Wheatland, and Yellowstone counties in effect until 10 AM MDT 9/13/2022 This alert will be updated again at 10 AM MDT 9/13/2022. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Hamilton are Very Unhealthy. As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Seeley Lake, the Flathead Valley, Missoula, Libby, Dillon, Thompson Falls, Frenchtown, and Helena are Unhealthy. As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in the Billings - Lockwood area, Miles City, Bozeman, and Broadus are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. As of 0400 PM MDT, Particulate levels in Cut Bank, Malta, West Yellowstone, Lewistown, Great Falls, Butte, and Sidney are Moderate. When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone else should avoid prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.