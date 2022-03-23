BILLINGS- The SWX Student of the Week is a Billings Senior Bronc who shines on the diamond and soon, in the medical field.

Hollis Baker is gearing up for a run at a state softball title. The all-state catcher and the Lady Broncs hope this is the year they breakthrough.

"Should be a good year, we know what we want," Baker said.

Since she was a freshman, Baker has known what she wants to do as a professional and that's to work in the medical field.

"It really pushes me to think a lot. I get kind of bored easily, so I like something fast paced and keeps me moving and emergency medicine definitely does that."

She still has a few months left in high school, but the senior catcher is already looking to serve the community.

"Right now, I am getting certified as an EMT, so I hope to get on a truck this summer."

During her time at Billings Senior, Baker has volunteered at St. Vincent Healthcare, and been a volunteer coach at local middle schools.

"I do really like working with kids because kind of like the same thing here at Senior; it's fun to watch people grow and learn."

Baker is a member of HOSA-Future Health Professionals, a club on Senior's campus and nationwide. During the pandemic, Baker and others from the club showed their support for medical staff by chalking words of encouragement outside the hospital.

"Definitely seeing how much they appreciated the support. It was kind of sad to see they didn't get that from a lot of people, so it was cool to be one of the people there showing that we appreciated them."

Baker currently carries a 4.3 GPA and plans to attend the University of Montana in the fall, before possibly attending graduate school to become a physician's assistant. But until then, you can find our SWX Student of the Week behind home plate this spring.