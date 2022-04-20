This spring, Allie is busy balancing two sports in track where she competes in the pole vault, and golf. She hopes to qualify for stat3e in both.

In the fall, she runs cross country, where she helped the Lady Rams win the program's first team state championship. In the winter, she's in the gym as a manager for boys' basketball. Staying busy is the norm for the Red Lodge junior.

"I try to do a little bit of everything, I just try to keep myself busy and it's super fun, I enjoy it," she said.

Outside of athletics, Allie immerses herself in her community. She works with Red Lodge Fire and Rescue, volunteering her time with emergency trainings and administrative work.

"My dad is the fire chief, so I've just grown up right in the middle of it."



Allie combines her passion for the outdoors with her passion for helping the city's youth by teaching ice skating and skiing in the winter. She said it's gratifying to give back to kids at the same place where she learned to skate.



"For me it's giving back to my community... For me to be one of those people that I can teach and give back and those kids can look up to me and come to me for things, it is really heartwarming."

Most recently, she pursued another one of her passions, rodeo. Growing up around the Home of Champions Rodeo every Fourth of July, Kuntz saw the rodeo queens and knew she wanted to be more involved. This year, Kuntz represents the treasure state as Miss Teen Rodeo Montana.

"It's a great opportunity, it really helps me in other areas of life like public speaking, communication all the little things. I have a passion for riding too so I kind of bring all that together and it's perfect for me."

And just to keep things interesting, if Allie isn't riding, running, or skiing, you can find her in the air, where she's currently learning how to fly through an aviation class at school.

"I like the adrenaline, being in the air is really fun and just learning something new, it's something I could see myself doing in the future so that's really exciting."

While she ponders what's next in her future after high school, perhaps college at Montana State, Allie says she will continue to keep her eyes open to new opportunities, and of course, stay involved.

