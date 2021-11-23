You may know her from her outstanding play on the volleyball court or as a track and field state champion. But Huntley Project's Macee Murphy does more than simply contribute to Red Devils athletics.

It's her contributions to the classroom and community nominating her for SWX Student of the Week.

Murphy will graduate as a three-time state champion in volleyball, most recently leading Huntley Project to an undefeated run for another state title.

In track and field, she's won four total state championships with more possibly on the horizon this spring. That's just the tip of the iceberg for Murphy's legacy as a Red Devil.

After helping with special education in her mom's first grade class, Murphy decided to continue her work with special education in high school.

"We have the opportunity to help in Special Olympics is what we call it, so before graduation every year we go out and do jumps, sprints, throws and stuff. It's really fun to help them with that and we get to train them for a few weeks," Murphy said.

When she isn't helping in school or playing a sport, she's partaking in 4H and serving the community.