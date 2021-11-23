  • Spencer Martin

After helping with special education in her mom's first grade class, Murphy decided to continue her work with special education in high school. 

You may know her from her outstanding play on the volleyball court or as a track and field state champion. But Huntley Project's Macee Murphy does more than simply contribute to Red Devils athletics. 
 
It's her contributions to the classroom and community nominating her for SWX Student of the Week. 
 
Murphy will graduate as a three-time state champion in volleyball, most recently leading Huntley Project to an undefeated run for another state title. 
 
In track and field, she's won four total state championships with more possibly on the horizon this spring. That's just the tip of the iceberg for Murphy's legacy as a Red Devil. 
 
 
After helping with special education in her mom's first grade class, Murphy decided to continue her work with special education in high school. 
 
"We have the opportunity to help in Special Olympics is what we call it, so before graduation every year we go out and do jumps, sprints, throws and stuff.  It's really fun to help them with that and we get to train them for a few weeks," Murphy said. 
 
When she isn't helping in school or playing a sport, she's partaking in 4H and serving the community. 
 
"During our club we go out and plant flowers, some of them are in front of the school, some in front of our grocery store.  Just doing little things around our community."
 
As far as her college decision, Murphy said she isn't sure on where she will call home for the next for years, leaving the door open for all possibilities, as long as that one includes her teammate and friend, Josie Hasler. 
 
 "Me and Josie Hasler have always wanted to play together and now we have the opportunity to play in college, we just don't know where.  I've always wanted to do elementary education, and now getting to help them it seems super fun to do.  So I could potentially go into special education along with elementary education. "
 

Tags

Recommended for you