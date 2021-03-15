Strong team bond helped Lodge Grass win first solo title in 31 years

The Lodge Grass Indians won the Class B Boys State Championship on Saturday, securing their first solo state championship since 1990.

The Indians were named Class B Co-State Champions last season with Fairfield.

Lodge Grass entered the state tournament as a three seed, and the Indians admit that motivated them throughout their state title run.

The team returned most of their team from a year ago, including the dynamic trio of Damon Gros Ventre, Malachi Little Nest, and Ty Mocassin.

"We're very close to each other, everyday we tell each other we love each other and I feel like that separated us from everyone else," said Gros Ventre.

Head Coach Josh Stewart always preaches the mission of the Lodge Grass basketball program is to create strong men an leaders.

An example of this was the team's "Practice isn't over" program which had players participate in extra chores at home after basketball practice .

This culture helped create strong culture for the boys basketball team, and Coach Stewart said the brotherhood the boys share helped push them to another state championship.

"We're all in this together, we all feel it together. It was a goal. It's a by-product of what we believe in character building for life. I said 'Guys, we want to put banners up but we want that to be a byproduct of what's building inside so you can be better men when you leave here."