  • Spencer Martin

Stetson Wright won the Saddle Bronc and All-Around world championship at the 2021 NFR. 

 
The Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo is set to take place this weekend at MetraPark. It will bring stock and cowboys direct from Las Vegas to Billings for the annual event. 
 
At the 2021 NFR, it was in many ways a showcase for the next generation of world class cowboys. Leading the way among those, Milford, Utah's Stetson Wright. 
 
For two decades, the "King of the Cowboys" Trevor Brazile had a stranglehold on the coveted title of all-around cowboy. Brazile holds 14 all-around titles. 26 world titles in all. 
 
Now, there's a new kid on the block, 22-year-old Stetson Wright. At last week's National Finals Rodo, Stetson won his second straight all-around title and unlike Brazile, who earned his titles in timed events, Wright has done it in roughstock.  
 
"It does take a toll when it's not going good... but it's always hard on your body, it gets beat. I've been sleeping really good you could say, drained at the end of every night," Wright said in Las Vegas. 
 
Stetson is a part of the Wright Family that has produced nine PRCA cowboys. The world saddle bronc event went down to the final two performances at the Thomas and Mack Center, where Stetson battled his brother, Ryder, for the title. Despite going head-to-head, Stetson said it was his brother giving him the advice he needed to win it all.  
 
"He was telling me it's not over. He said 'I won my first world title bucking off a few. You are not an average rider you are a 90-point rider.' So I kind of started going about it like I was just trying to win rounds instead of a world title. I was shocked when they said I won the world title because I stopped thinking about it so much, I didn't think I was even in it."
 
Despite being just 22-years-old, Stetson is supremely confident on a bucking horse or bull. Truth is, since his days in high school, Stetson expects to make a qualified ride every time he comes out of the chutes. 
 
"I think that's what every cowboy should have. I don't feel like there's anything that should buck me off. It happens, it's rodeo, but I don't like it."
 
Stetson Wright, one of the new faces in professional rodeo we can expect to see for years to come. 
 

