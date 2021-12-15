The Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo is set to take place this weekend at MetraPark. It will bring stock and cowboys direct from Las Vegas to Billings for the annual event.

At the 2021 NFR, it was in many ways a showcase for the next generation of world class cowboys. Leading the way among those, Milford, Utah's Stetson Wright.

For two decades, the "King of the Cowboys" Trevor Brazile had a stranglehold on the coveted title of all-around cowboy. Brazile holds 14 all-around titles. 26 world titles in all.

Now, there's a new kid on the block, 22-year-old Stetson Wright. At last week's National Finals Rodo, Stetson won his second straight all-around title and unlike Brazile, who earned his titles in timed events, Wright has done it in roughstock.