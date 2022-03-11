BILLINGS- Missoula Hellgate asserted their will on Billings West and never trailed enroute to a 51-35 victory over the Golden Bears.

Missoula Hellgate advances to Saturday's title game with the win. The Knights were led by 17 points from Lauren Dick on 8-of-9 shooting. Bailee Sayler added 13 points and six rebounds.

"I think we are peaking right now, definitely playing our best basketball right now. Fell a little short last year so definitely want that redemption this year," said Hellgate's Bailee Sayler, who finished with 13 points.

Missoula Hellgate came out firing on all cylinders on defense. Knights didn't let the Golden Bears get into their offense and jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Billings West only had one made field goal after the first quarter.

Knights had two players in double figures after just the first half. Lauren Dick was 6-for-7 from the floor with 13 points and Bailee Sayler added 10 points and five rebounds to lead the Knights to a 33-15 lead at the break.

The free throw line kept Billings West within striking range in the first half. Golden Bears converted on 7-of-10 attempts from the charity stripe. West struggled to find any offense, shooting just 27% and making four field goals in the half.

Billings West came out in the second half trying to assert their will with a faster pace and increased pressure on defense. Missoula Hellgate was able to maintain their pace and physicality, and the Knights led 40-28 after the third quarter.

Billings West cut the deficit to 11 points early on in the fourth quarter, but the mountain was too high to climb as Hellgate advances to the Class AA state title game to play either Billings Skyview or Billings Senior.

Billings West shot just 27% from the floor for the entire game. Hellgate finished 55% from the field, including 56% from beyond the arc.

Golden Bears were led by 13 points and seven rebounds from senior Kaitlin Grossman. Layla Baumann scored nine points.