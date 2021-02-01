Spring schedule set for Yellowjackets Volleyball

Editor's note: This is a release from MSUB Athletics.

BILLINGS, Mont. – After having its 2020 fall season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Montana State University Billings volleyball team announced its 2021 spring season on Monday.

The Yellowjackets will open their modified campaign at home on Friday, with a 5 p.m. first serve against Williston State College at Alterowitz Gym. Per Great Northwest Athletic Conference mandate, no fans are allowed at MSUB home volleyball games this spring. All home matches will feature live video with play-by-play commentary available through the MSUB Sports YouTube channel online here. Live statistics will also be available for all home matches online here.

MSUB will play a home-and-home series against Rocky Mountain College, scheduled for Feb. 23 at the Fortin Center and March 10 at Alterowitz Gym. In between the games against the Battlin' Bears, MSUB will make a return trip to Williston State on March 6.

The volleyball schedule also features a trip to South Dakota, with games at Black Hills State University on March 14 at 2 p.m. and at South Dakota School of Mines on March 15. The 'Jackets will compete through the end of March, rounding out their schedule with home games against Miles Community College on March 18 and University of Montana Western on March 20, and a final road

View an interactive version of the schedule, including links to live gameday coverage, online here.