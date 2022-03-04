BILLINGS- Lodge Grass used a 16-3 run in the second half to top Manhattan 55-43 on Friday night.

DC Stewart was the hero in this one, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds and spurring the run in the third quarter. Damon Gros Ventre also finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Ty Moccasin recorded seven points and 12 boards.

A rematch of last year's Class B Boys state championship game, the Tigers gave Lodge Grass issues in the first half. Manhattan went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter and beginning of the third, slowing down the game and forcing 12 Indians turnovers. Tigers took a one-point lead into halftime.

Manhattan was led by with Wyatt Jones who finished with 15 points. Evan Douma also scored 13 points and gathered eight rebounds.

In the third quarter, Lodge Grass went on their run to open up a double-digit lead which they would never surrender. Gros Ventre left the game in the midst of the run with an apparent injury, but he would return later in the fourth. Indians outscored Manhattan 21-11 in the third quarter .

With the win, the two-time defending Class B state champions secure a spot at the Southern B divisional title game and clinch a berth at the Class B state tournament.