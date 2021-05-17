Several softball divisional tournaments have been moved up this week due to incoming weather conditions.

Tournaments were scheduled to be played May 20-22.

Western AA in Helena has been moved to May 18-19 (originally scheduled for May 20-22).

Eastern AA in Belgrade has been moved to May 18-19 (rescheduled from May 20-22).

The tournament schedule for Eastern AA is as follows:

11:00am GFH vs Gallatin

11:00am CMR vs West

11:00am Belgrade vs Skyview

11:00am Bozeman vs Senior

1:30pm Semi-Final GFH/Gallatin winner vs CMR/West Winner

1:30pm Semi-Final Belgrade/Skyview winner vs Bozeman/Senior winner

1:30pm Loser Out GFH/Gallatin loser vs CMR/West Loser

1:30pm Loser Out Belgrade/Skyview loser vs Bozeman/Senior loser

4:00pm Loser Out

4:00pm Loser Out

After these games on Tuesday, four teams will remain. Weather permitting, the consolation and championship games will be played at 10:00am. If the weather doesn't allow us to play, the four remaining teams will qualify for state.

Southeast A in Livingston at Miles Park will now be played May 19 (rescheduled from May 22).

Billings Central will play Park at 10 AM. That game will be followed by Laurel vs. Hardin at noon. The third place game will be played at 2 PM with the championship set for 4 PM. Three teams advance to the state tournament in Butte.

Northeast A in Havre will now be played on May 18-19 (rescheduled from May 20-21).

The Eastern AA Divisional Tennis Tournament has been moved from Wednesday and Thursday to Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19. We will begin playing at 9:ooam. I've attached the pairing for boys singles, boys doubles, girls singles and girls doubles. All matches will be played at Pioneer Park.