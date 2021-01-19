Skyview's stingy defense propels them to blowout win over Senior

Camron Ketchum said he likes being the underdog, but it will be tough to fly under the radar if Billings Skyview keeps winning by this kind of margin.

On Tuesday night, Billings Skyview rolled to a 71-43 win over crosstown rival Billings Senior.

Skyview was aggressive on the defensive side of the ball, jumping passing lanes for steals allowing quick baskets in transition.

The Broncs briefly led the Falcons 7-4 before Skyview went on a 14-0 run, ending the quarter with a 18-7 lead. They would never trail again.

A welcome sight for Skyview was the hot shooting of Junior forward Ky Kouba. Kouba went 4-6 from beyond the arc, and finished with a game-high 23 points.

Skyview never let Senior's offense get into a rhythm and held a 34-12 lead at the break.

Senior's Jacksen Burckley would finish with a team-high 13 points, with 9 coming in the second half, but it was too late as the Falcons extended their lead 30 before winning, 71-43.

Also in double figures Tuesday night for the Falcons was Camron Ketchum with 18 points, and Payton Sanders who finished with 13.