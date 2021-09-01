Billings Skyview guard Brooke Berry has given her verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. Berry announced the decision on her Instagram on Tuesday.

Berry has started for the Falcons since her freshman season, leading the Falcons to a fourth place finish a year ago. She was also the top scorer in Class AA in 2019-2020, averaging 17.2 points per game according to montanasportsmemories.com. She was also second in assists with 4.2 per contest.

Berry was also recruited by Rutgers and other schools in the Mountain West. She was also on ESPN's Top 100 recruiting list for the Class of 2022. The Lobos were 15-5 overall last season and qualified for the NIT.

In her Instagram post Berry said, "So beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of New Mexico🐺🚨 I want to start off by saying thank you to everyone who made my dream of becoming a Division 1 basketball player possible…First I’d like to thank Coach Montague for pushing me to become a better player, Steve Klees for giving me the opportunities to be seen by many big time colleges, Allie for always keeping me level headed, my parents and family for supporting me throughout the recruiting process, and finally all the college coaches who spent numerous hours getting to know my family and I. I appreciate everyone who helped me get to this point in my basketball career!The huge fan base, amazing coaching staff, style of play, and location of the University of New Mexico made my decision very easy! I can not wait to become a Lobo!"