The Big Sky Conference announced Thursday that Cowles Montana Media, which owns ABC and Fox stations across the state and SWX stations in Montana and Spokane, has officially signed on to broadcast Bobcat football this fall.

Six Montana State Bobcats games will be broadcasted on Cowles Montana Media stations this fall.

It all starts with the Gold Rush game on September 11th as they host Drake. We will be there again when Montana State takes on San Diego.

In October we will have Big Sky battles in Bobcat Stadium against Northern Colorado and Idaho State .

And in November the showdown with Eastern Washington on the 6th as well as Idaho on the 13th will be featured on ABC Fox Stations and SWX.

Exact channel listings (ABC Montana versus Fox Montana or SWX) will be announced in the near future. Streaming details for the whole schedule will also be announced in the coming weeks.

The Cowles Broadcasting Company owns channels markets from central Washington to eastern Montana. Beginning with KHQ-TV in Spokane, Cowles stations now provide ABC and Fox coverage in the Tri-cities, Spokane, Missoula, Helena, Bozeman, Butte, Great Falls markets, as well as KULR (NBC) in Billings.