On Saturday, the 2021 National Finals Rodeo concluded in Las Vegas with the crowning of the sport's world champions. As one season ends, another has already begun and this weekend the 2022 PRCA season comes to the Magic City.

For the first time in 26 years of the Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo, it will be PRCA sanctioned when it comes to MetraPark on Saturday. $75,000 in total pursue money will count towards this year's pro rodeo standings.

The rodeo already attracts the top roughstock riders and stock to Billings. Now, with $25,000 on the line in each category, it's a great payday for cowboys right before the holidays, just a week after the NFR.

That said, some cowboys focused so much on the sport's most important tne nights, they haven't given Chase Hawks too much thought just yet.

"Honestly, I'm not sure I turned my notifications off before I got to Vegas and, I'll look tomorrow morning," said 2021 Saddle Bronc and All-Around World Champion, Stetson Wright.

Others already had their eyes on the event after a week of success in Las Vegas.

"Oh yeah, you know that is an outstanding rodeo. There is a lot of horses that go straight from here to over there and it makes it even more special now that it's sanctioned. I know a lot of the guys here are looking forward to going up there and compete and that's another place you know those people love rodeo so you get riding in front of fans like that get the ball rolling right away into next season, it's a great start," said Hillsdale, Wyoming native and 2021 NFR Saddle Bronc Average Winner, Brody Cress.

Other riders already confirmed to compete in the event include Stetson's brothers, Spencer and Ryder Wright. Melstone's Sage Newman, who finished 11th in the world is also set to ride.

The rodeo benefits the Chase Hawks Memorial Association community crisis fund, and returns to MetraPark for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.