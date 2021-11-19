MISSOULA - The Sentinel Spartans capped off a perfect 2021 campaign by winning the Class AA State Championship over Billings West 35-6 on Friday night at MCPS Stadium in Missoula.

While it was a rematch of last year's state title game, the game itself did not follow the same script as the 2020 bout. The Spartans raced out to a 15-0 lead thanks to a Zac Crews touchdown pass to Joe Weida, followed by a Crews 2-yard touchdown run. Isaiah Claunch would find Mix Kimball for a touchdown to make it 15-6 in the second quarter, but that is as close as the Golden Bears would get.

After recovering an onside kick to start the second half, the Spartans would be together a two play touchdown drive ending in a 55-yard touchdown pass from Crews to Easton Ledbetter. The Spartans would score two more times to defeat Billings West 35-6.

"It's the greatest feeling in the world going back to back with these dudes, couldn't have it better," says Crews. Head Coach Dane Oliver adds "It's pretty surreal right now to go back to back. I don't know if people realize how hard that is. Hats off to these seniors leading us. Unbelievable job by Billings West they are a great program. It was our night tonight. We took some calculated risks that paid off. Could not be more honored to be here."

Zac Crews finished with five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) as the Spartans win their 21st consecutive game.

The 2021 season didn't end like the Golden Bears had hoped with both of their losses coming to the Spartans.

"We had a heck of a year, unfortunately didn't work out like we had hoped but good for Missoula Sentinel," says Billings West head coach Rob Stanton. "I love our guys and we'll keep on plugging. I told them if this is the worst thing that happens to us, then we've had a heck of a life."