Billings Senior's Malikye Simpson announced on Monday his next chapter will take him to Fargo, North Dakota.

The senior announced the decision to pursue track at North Dakota State on his twitter page.

Simpson broke onto the state's radar last track season with his blistering times in the 100 M. He broke the Billings Senior school record when he finished the sprint in 10.68 seconds.

A foot injury kept Simpson from running in the state AA track and field meet. He was also considering football offers from Montana and Montana State.

On the football field, Simpson had 22 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 19 times for 63 yards. He had 23 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. On special teams, Simpson's potential and speed was on display as a kick returner. On just four returns, he ran for 84 yards.