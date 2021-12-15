BOZEMAN, Mont. - As game day nears, Montana State University Bozeman graduate Senator Steve Daines is ramping up a new, friendly rivalry with South Dakota State University graduate Senator Mike Rounds.

“I’ve never seen a bobcat run from a jackrabbit,” Daines joked.

“You’ve never seen a South Dakota jackrabbit have you?” Rounds replied.

Before placing a bet on the game, Sen. Daines released a video, sharing a message with fellow Bobcat fans:

The Bobcats will take on the South Dakota Jackrabbits this weekend in Bozeman for the FCS Semifinals.