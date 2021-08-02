Senators, Royals set to play in Legion Northwest Regional

The Montana state champions won't get much of a break before they're back on the diamond.

After beating the Billings Royals 7-5 on Sunday, the Helena Senators will play the state champion from Idaho, Idaho Falls, at 11:30 AM on Wednesday at Hladky Memorial Stadium in Gillette, Wyoming.

The state runner-ups, the Royals, also get a bid to the regional tournament. With the borders still closed in Canada, two teams from the Treasure State advance.

Royals will play Yakima, the Washington state champion at 9:30 AM in Gillette.