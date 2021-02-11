'Selfless" Lewistown boys finding ways to win
Spencer Martin
Spencer Martin
The Lewistown boys basketball team is 8 and 3 overall, good for second in the district standings behind Havre.
The Golden Eagles put the state on notice earlier this season when they took down at the time top-ranked Billings Central and Hardin in the same week.
With three games left in the regular season, and the postseason around the corner, the Eagles know they aren't flying under the radar anymore.
"I mean every team now is going to be ready to play us. We are a good team. They know it and they'll come with their best every game. It makes it a little tougher," said senior Jalen Robinson.
Fellow senior Isaiah Marquart added, "After those big games we just went back to practice the next week and got better at what we do and know that we still have work to do. I think that carries on to every game."
The players said the key for them has been team chemistry, which has improved with some of the young guys getting more varsity experience.
Head coach Scott Sparks called the team the deepest he has had in six years, and it's often highlighted by the star-studded underclassman like Luke Clinton and Royce Robinson.
Clinton leads the team in rebounds and Robinson, the younger brother of Jalen Robinson, leads the team in scoring as a sophomore.
Royce has missed the last four games to an injury, but Lewistown has remained strong, going 3-1 in those games. Coach Sparks said the performance of his team in the last couple weeks show the leadership his three seniors bring to the table.
"We do have some talented young guys that sometimes take the spotlight but we wouldn't have this season without those seniors. They accept their roles, they provide something different. They're very selfless, they just want to win... but the thing I like the most is no matter the adversity they don't quit they keep up the fight and we've found ways to win games," said Coach Sparks.
Spencer Martin
SWX Montana Reporter
