Helena native and UFC fighter Sean O'Malley is getting a big opportunity from the UFC.

O'Malley will face former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. O'Malley announced the news to ESPN's Ryan Clark on Wednesday.

"I'm getting the fight that I wanted and the fight that the people want," O'Malley told Clark.

Yan lost to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 in April in a rematch for the bantamweight title. ESPN has Yan ranked as #2 at bantamweight and has O'Malley unranked.