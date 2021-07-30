Scarlets stay alive with 5-1 win over Bozeman

The two-time defending state champions have been eliminated.

The Billings Scarlets defeated the Bozeman Bucks 5-1 in a loser-out contest on Friday in Great Falls .

Scarlets held a 2-1 lead over Bozeman before scoring three in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for the victory. Michael Feralio paced Billings with two hits and two RBI's. Logan Nyberg also had two hits.

Spencer Burger got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and one run over seven innings. He struck out seven batters.

Scarlets advance to play the loser of the Senators-Royals game Friday night at 7:00.