Bridger football is poised to prove they are one of the best teams in 6-man football this year.

The Scouts did not graduate any seniors last year, and they're determined to use that experience to make a deep run in the postseason.

The 2021 campaign didn't start out smooth last week for the Scouts. Hosting Meeteetse, WY, Bridger found themselves down 20-0 in the first half. But, a touchdown as the clock winded down in the half, plus a halftime speech from coach, ignited the Scouts for their first win.

"We just didn't give in and kept sparking each other. One big play led to another and we just went with it," said Baylor Pospisil.

Chance Goltz added, "We started off the game kind of slow and we started talking about it at half. We said we shouldn't be down, don't get down on ourselves and my dad kind of got us all fired up."

That's right, Chance said dad, and the senior is playing under his father, Jim, who does double duty as the Scouts Head Coach. He's also the principal at Bridger. With this fall being Chance's final season in the maroon and gold, Goltz is trying to soak in every minute playing under his father.

"Playing high school football with my dad is something. He puts more pressure on me than anyone else and I mean I enjoy it. He's tough on me but at the end of the day it makes me better and he's a smart guy and he can teach someone a lot about football," Goltz explained.

While he is taking in all the memories with his family, Chance and the team knows there is one memory they're chasing that would last a lifetime, a state championship.

"It would mean a lot, it would be the first one in a long time, I'm not sure if we even have one," said Jake Stringari.

Goltz added, "A state championship would mean everything to us. The school's never had one, I've never played in a state championship so it would be an awesome environment to be in so to win one would mean everything to me."

Bridger plays Richey-Lambert on Friday night at 7.