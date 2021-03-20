SAGU ends Carroll's playoff run in the NAIA Quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Carroll College Men's Basketball team's season came to a close on Saturday night in Kansas City.

The #15 Saints would fall to #7 Southwestern Assemblies of God University Lions 73-65 in a back-and-forth contest.

Saints advanced to the quarterfinals after a dominant performance against #2 William Penn on Friday night.

SAGU and Carroll were evenly matched, and the Saints held a narrow 37-35 advantage at halftime. In the second half, Joel Polius and SAGU started to pull away. Polius hit a tough jumper over a double team from the Saints to put SAGU up 6 with under ten minutes to play.

Carroll would respond with a 10-0 run, capped off by an old-fashioned three point play by Brenden Temple to give the Saints a four point lead.

The final two minutes would belong to SAGU. Up two, Nathan Bailey deflected the Carroll pass and was rewarded with a lay-up to increase the lead to four.

SAGU's nail in the coffin came with just under a minute to play when Joshua Kashila stole the Saints pass and threw down an emphatic punch to seal the 73-65 win for SAGU.

Carroll was led by Jovan Sljivancanin who finished with 16 points 9 rebounds. Polius was dominant for SAGU, finishing with a game high 27 points and 10 rebounds .