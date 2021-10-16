MISSOULA - Montana resumed Big Sky play Saturday with Kris Brown getting his second career start against a tough Sacramento State team.

Sacramento State opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jake Dunniway to Chris Miller. Montana would add a field goal to make it 7-3 before Asher O'Hara would run in a touchdown to make extend the Hornets lead to 14-3. A Keelan White punt-return for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter would be the only touchdown of the first half for the Griz who trailed 14-12 at the break.

The Hornets would score a touchdown on their opening drive of the half, but the Griz would respond with a pair of Kris Brown rushing touchdowns (2, 23,) to get the Griz back in the game. Sacramento State would regain the lead on their next drive thanks to another Dunniway touchdown pass.

The Hornets would go on a 11 play, 52 yard drive to the Griz 30 yard line before being stopped on 4th and 1 with 2:14 left in the 4th quarter. The Griz would regain possession and convert one first down before turning the ball over on downs.

Sacramento State holds on to win 28-21, snapping Montana's 12-game home winning streak.

Jake Dunniway threw for 227 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception while Kris Brown finished the day with 188 yards, 2 touchdowns (rushing) and 1 interception.

Next Game: 10/23 @ Idaho 5:30PM