GREAT FALLS - Earlier this week the University of Providence announced Ryan and Darcy Mapston will be the new head coaches for the school's rodeo team.

Ryan is a 10-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and a two-time Montana Circuit Champion competing in saddle bronc riding. He was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame in 2019.

His wife Darcy also brings professional success to the table as barrel racer, qualifying for the Montana Circuit Finals more than ten times. This will be the first time both Montana natives take on dual head coach responsibilities and Darcy says their goal is to make sure these athletes become more than just better riders.