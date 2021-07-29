Royals shut out scrappy Scarlets at State Tournament

It was a matchup between two crosstown rivals. Royals coming into the latest contest on a 20-game winning streak. The last time they had lost was against those Scarlets on July 2nd. Seems like a recipe for an upset, right?

That wasn't the case on Thursday night, as the Royals shutout the Scarlets 2-0 to advance at the AA Legion Baseball State Tournament in Great Falls .

A single in the bottom of the fourth inning from Owen Doucette helped the Royals break through the scoring column. Doucette would come through again in the sixth with another RBI deep to right field to plate the lone two runs of the day.

Lance Schaaf was near perfect once again on the mound. Schaaf threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and dishing out seven strikeouts.

Luke Tallman and Kyle Northrup were the lone Scarlets to record hits. Jaiden Turner and Drew McDonald were lights out on the mound as well, allowing just two hits combined.

Davis Mosier and Doucette were the lone Royals batters to get a hit.

After the win, Royals outfielder Kruz Slevira spoke about beating their crosstown rivals in their first game of the tournament.

"You know it is always going to be a close game no matter how good or bad each team is. Each of them wants to beat the other and be the best in the city. It gets rid of all the anxiety that we had I think, and I think we are going to find our groove in the next game and just feel more confident with ourselves," said Slevira.

Royals will now play the Helena Senators on Friday night.