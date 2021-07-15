The Billings Royals continue to roll. On Thursday night the Royals swept crosstown foe the Billings Scarlets to improve to 45-10 this season, extending their current winning streak to 15 games.

Thursday's rivalry matchup was played at Dehler Park and was Senior Night for both sides .

In the first game, Royals used a huge 11-run second inning to propel themselves to a 16-6 victory over the Scarlets . The Royals would record 13 total hits.

Jaeden Jordahl led the Royals going 3 for 3 at the plate .Nate McDonald went 3-for-4 for the Scarlets .

After both teams celebrated Senior Night, the Royals picked up right where they left off, scoring five runs in the second inning on their way to a 7-1 victory.

Max Keller went the distance on the mound, allowing five hits and the lone run from the Scarlets .

Kruz Slevira and Lance Schaaf each had a pair of hits for the Royals who improve to 45-10 overall, 19-1 in conference play.