Two more teams from Southern B advanced to the semifinals on Thursday morning.

Roundup and Columbus will face each other in yet another matchup between the district foes after both teams won on Thursday.

The Panthers were running on all cylinders, running away from Lincoln County for the 45-22 win. Roundup was led by Meghan Eiselein and Tia Stahl who had 14 and 12 points respectively.

Roundup was suffocating on defense, never allowing the Lions to reach double digits in a single quarter. Lincoln County shot just 29 percent from the field and went 2 for 16 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers now advance to play Columbus after the Cougars held off Fairfield, 45 to 37.

The Cougars and Eagles struggled to separate from each other for three quarters with multiple lead changes. That was until Columbus outscored the Eagles 18 to 11 in the 4th quarter for the win.

Columbus shot a staggering 61 percent from the field compared to just 37 percent by the Eagles.

Payton West led Columbus with 14 points and 3 assists. Brooklyn Wylie added 11 more and Sawyer Diggs followed with 8 points, including an important and-1 basket to seal the win late in the 4th.

Tori Jones had 12 points for Fairfield.

Roundup and Columbus will now meet at 7:30 on Friday night in the Class B semifinals.